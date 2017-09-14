Link: Car seat safety tips
-
Link: Food safety tips for summer grilling from USDA
-
Pedestrian Safety Month: Teaching your kids how to cross the street
-
Child Car Safety Tips
-
West Jordan art supply thief caught on camera
-
Kaysville Police looking for suspect in recent burglaries
-
-
Ride along with UHP for ‘Operation Rio Grande’
-
Summertime snake safety tips
-
Utah DPS and UDOT safety fair
-
Video shows man riding on back of tow truck, bashing its windows after his car is repossessed
-
Toddler declared brain dead after family says caregiver improperly fastened him in car seat
-
-
Utah County parents arrested for giving drugs to newborn daughter
-
School buses are safer for kids than cars or walking
-
The best time to buy a car