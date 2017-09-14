Lewis Stages suddenly closes its doors after 103 years in business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – After 103 years in business, a Salt Lake staple, Lewis Stages, suddenly closed its doors Thursday.

“No clue; I don’t think anyone had an idea,” said Joel Wagoner, who said employees didn’t see this coming.

He said his stepfather has worked as a driver for Lewis Stages for about four or five years.

“From what I hear, some of the employees are afraid there won’t be a paycheck tomorrow,” Wagoner added.

He said his stepfather got a text message Thursday saying the business had declared bankruptcy.

Lewis Stages offers tours to cities in six different states: Arizona, California, Nevada, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Fox 13 tried reaching out to Lewis Stages to for comment about employee paychecks as well as to inquire about whether previously purchased tickets or reservations will be reimbursed.

However, the company did not respond.

According to the company’s website, Lewis Stages operates under another company called All Resort Group. That company appears to own a handful of other transportation services.

Someone from All Resort Group answered when contacted by Fox 13 Thursday but declined to provide any details about the situation.