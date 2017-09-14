Grilled peaches and apple pizzas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It seems like once Labor Day hits, all anyone can talk about is pumpkin spice, sweater weather, and comfort food, but it’s still over 90 degrees and peak harvest season here in Utah.

By: Dietitian Ashley Quadros from Harmons

Benefits to Eating Seasonally

In season = fresh and especially delicious.

Foods in season are more likely to be harvested at the proper time and spend less time in storage or transit after harvest. Often, seasonal produce is also locally grown, meaning long transportation times are not required for seasonal Utah fruits and vegetables. This means your food is fresh, but more importantly it is extra delicious.

In season = more vitamins and antioxidants.

In general, freshly harvested fruits and vegetables contain more vitamins and antioxidants than those held in storage. When food needs to be transported long distances, it’s picked before it’s fully ripe. Vine ripened tomatoes have 50% more vitamin C than table ripened.

Eating with the seasons brings increased variety to the diet.

Adjusting your diet with the seasons means you eat different foods. This is a great way to get the mix of nutrients you need for good health.

Eating with the seasons is easy on the wallet.

For one example, watermelon is currently about 49 cents per pound, but just next month, it will more than double in price to 99 cents/lb.

Grilled Utah Peaches

Ingredients:

ripe peaches

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

½ cup pistachios, lightly crushed

2 tablespoons honey

Instructions:

Turn on grill to medium high heat. Halve and pit peaches. Place peaches on grill, cut side down, until caramel-colored grill marks appear. Rotate peaches 90 degrees and remove once criss-cross grill marks are achieved. Top peaches with yogurt, honey, and pistachios. Serve immediately.

Peach buying tips:

Choose peaches with firm, fuzzy skins that yield to gentle pressure when ripe

Store unripe peaches in a paper bag

When ripe, store in the refrigerator

Recipe: Apple Pizzas

Ingredients:

Apple, core removed and sliced horizontally

Peanut butter or almond butter

Coconut, granola, chocolate chips, pretzels, or dried fruit

Instructions:

Top apple slices with nut butter and desired toppings.

Apple buying tips:

Choose firm apples that don’t have any soft spots

Store apples in a cool, dark part of your kitchen

Prevent sliced apples from browning by soaking in salt water for 10 minutes (you can rinse the salt off after)

