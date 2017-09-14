Davis County teen facing charges for alleged sexual abuse of young boys

LAYTON, Utah – An 18-year-old Davis County man is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing young boys.

According to court documents, Alexander Clifton Winward is facing eight counts of aggravated sexual abuse of children.

Winward is accused of touching the genitals of three 7-year-old boys on multiple occasions between April 1, 2017 and May 25, 2017.

In some instances, the young boys would have to allow Winward to inappropriately touch them before they could play on an X-Box, according to court documents.

During another alleged incident, two of the young boys were hiding underneath the covers during a “Nerf War” game when Winward is accused of reaching under and touching their genitals.

Documents show Winward is due in court Oct. 2.