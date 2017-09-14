Coin toss decides seat in Utah House of Representatives

WEST JORDAN — A coin toss has decided who will represent a portion of this community in the Utah State Legislature.

Salt Lake County Republican delegates met Wednesday night to select a replacement for Adam Gardiner, who resigned after he was elected Salt Lake County Auditor (replacing Gary Ott, who resigned amid a long-running battle involving his health).

Four candidates were in the running for the seat. Cheryl Acton and Lyle Decker tied, so the race was decided by coin toss. Rep. Craig Hall, R-West Valley City, shared with FOX 13 pictures of the coin toss that declared Acton the new representative for House District 43.