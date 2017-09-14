Coin toss decides seat in Utah House of Representatives

WEST JORDAN — A coin toss has decided who will represent a portion of this community in the Utah State Legislature.

Salt Lake County Republican delegates met Wednesday night to select a replacement for Adam Gardiner, who resigned after he was elected Salt Lake County Auditor (replacing Gary Ott, who resigned amid a long-running battle involving his health).

The results of the first round of voting for House District 43. (Photo courtesy Rep. Craig Hall)

Four candidates were in the running for the seat. Cheryl Acton and Lyle Decker tied, so the race was decided by coin toss. Rep. Craig Hall, R-West Valley City, shared with FOX 13 pictures of the coin toss that declared Acton the new representative for House District 43.

Salt Lake County Republican Party Chairman Jake Parkinson (center) tosses a coin in the air that decides who represents House District 43. (Photo courtesy Rep. Craig Hall)

