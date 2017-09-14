Classic Caesar Salad with Dressing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 cup mayonnaise

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon anchovy paste

1/3 cup olive oil

1 cup fresh Parmesan cheese, divided

1 head romaine lettuce, chopped

1 cup croutons

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Mix the first 6 ingredients through olive oil in a blender or food processor with half the parmesan cheese, salt and pepper.

To serve, place the romaine lettuce, remaining cheese and croutons on plates. Pour the desired amount of dressing over the top. Serve immediately.

