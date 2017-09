MIDVALE, Utah – The SWAT team is on the scene of a standoff with an armed suspect in Midvale.

Officials said they believe 38-year-old David Hendricks, an Adult Pardon and Parole fugitive, is inside a home near 7539 S. 6th Ave.

Authorities said he has a history of assault among other crimes.

Law enforcement is asking residents to stay inside their homes while they work to negotiate with Hendricks.

Roadways are restricted in the area.