Recipe: Mussels in Garlic Butter Sauce by 11-year-old Chef Moppy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

11-year-old Penelope Lorenzana, or "Chef Moppy" is an aspiring chef, currently enrolled at the Park City Culinary Institute. Today she shares one of her delicious recipes with us.

Mussels in garlic butter sauce:

1 lb. mussels

2 tbsp butter

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1/2 shallot, finely chopped

1/4 cup dry white wine

1/8 tsp salt

2 tbsp fresh parsley, roughly chopped

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Crostini:

1 baguette, sliced 1/4 inch thick

3/4 cup olive oil

Coarse salt and ground pepper

To learn more about Chef Moppy, visit chefmoppy.com.