Recipe: Mussels in Garlic Butter Sauce by 11-year-old Chef Moppy

11-year-old Penelope Lorenzana, or "Chef Moppy" is an aspiring chef, currently enrolled at the Park City Culinary Institute. Today she shares one of her delicious recipes with us.
Mussels in garlic butter sauce:
1 lb. mussels
2 tbsp butter
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1/2 shallot, finely chopped
1/4 cup dry white wine
1/8 tsp salt
2 tbsp fresh parsley, roughly chopped
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Crostini:
- 1 baguette, sliced 1/4 inch thick
- 3/4 cup olive oil
- Coarse salt and ground pepper
To learn more about Chef Moppy, visit chefmoppy.com.