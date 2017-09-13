× Centerville Police respond to bomb threat at Target; incident believed to be a hoax

UPDATE: As of 8:42 p.m. MDT, Centerville Police say they have cleared the store and that employees are back inside preparing to allow customers to re-enter.

Previous story continues below:

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Police in Centerville responded to a Target store Wednesday night after a bomb threat, but at this time officers believe the incident is a hoax.

Centerville PD stated around 7:45 p.m. they received a bomb threat regarding the Target in Centerville but that there was “no solid info that it is a real threat.”

Police said they received report of similar calls at two other Utah Target locations, and one of those calls was also a bomb threat.

As of 8:30 p.m., police say they are conducting a walk through at the store but nothing suspicious has been found and they believe the incident to be a hoax.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.