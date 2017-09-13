Bean Salad Lettuce Wraps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 (15 oz. cans) black, kidney, white beans

1/2 bell pepper, any color, diced

2 celery stalks, diced

3 green onions, diced

1 large tomato, diced

1 lemon, juice only

1/4 cup olive oil

½ cup or large handful Fresh Parsley (chopped)

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoons cumin

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

6-8 iceberg lettuce “cups”

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper

In a large bowl, mix the first 10 ingredients together through cumin. Add no salt seasoning and pepper, to taste. Scoop the lentil salad into the lettuce “cups”. Garnish with sesame seeds. Serve immediately.

