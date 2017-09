Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Road Home is hosting their 31st Annual Great Salt Lake Chili Affair on Wednesday, September 13th from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This year's event will include delicious chili, salads, breads, and desserts, live entertainment from talented performers, a stellar silent auction, and a supervised children’s area.

All proceeds will be used to support The Road Home programs and services to help individuals and families overcome homelessness.

To get your tickets, visit theroadhome.org.