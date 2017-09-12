Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Midvale credit union
MIDVALE, Utah – Unified Police are searching for a suspect accused of armed robbery at a Midvale credit union.
According to police, the suspect held up a Utah First Credit Union in Midvale at 6935 S. 900 E. Tuesday morning.
Officers said the suspect left the scene in a silver Honda Civic at about 9:30 a.m.
Unified officers said they have a partial licence plate number for the suspect’s car: Y934V.
Police said the suspect is a Caucasian person who is over six feet tall.
40.625355 -111.865598