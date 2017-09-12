Recipe: Baked Apricot Chicken over Almond Couscous with the Dutch Oven Champs

Baked Apricot Chicken 

3 chicken thighs
1/2 c apricot jam
1 TBL soy sauce
2 TBL Dijon mustard
Salt & pepper to taste

In a cast iron skillet or Dutch oven, sear chicken thighs (skin side down) until golden brown.  Sear lightly on the other side.  Remove from pan.
In same pan, mix jam, soy sauce, mustard and salt & pepper.  Simmer for about 10 minutes until thick.
Add chicken thighs back to pan and place in oven.  Bake at 375 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and sauce is thick.
Remove from oven and serve over Almond Couscous.

Almond Couscous

1 1/2 c couscous
1 1/2 c water
1/4 c olive oil
1/2 c almonds, sliced
1/2 c chopped cilantro
Salt and pepper to taste

Place water in a small Dutch oven and bring to a boil over high heat.  Pour in couscous.  Let stand until water is absorbed.  Stir in olive oil and season to taste with salt and pepper.  Stir in almonds and cilantro until evenly combined.

