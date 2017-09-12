Cheeseburger Hoagies

Posted 12:18 pm, September 12, 2017, by and

1 lb. ground beef
1/2 small white onion, diced
3 garlic cloves, diced
1/3 cup ketchup
3 teaspoons mustard
1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
4-6 large hoagies
10-12 dill pickle slices
Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet up to medium high heat, cook the beef, onion, garlic, salt and pepper, stirring frequently, for 5-6 minutes or until onion is softened and beef is browned. Mix in the ketchup mustard and cheese. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Scoop the beef mixture into the hoagies. Top with dill pickle slices. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council

