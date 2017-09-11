U.S. Navy’s ‘Nimitz’ truck brings virtual reality missions to Utah State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Attendees at this year's Utah State Fair will have the chance to experience what it's like to be part of the U.S. Navy via a high-tech virtual reality experience.

"If you’ve ever wanted to pilot a high-speed assault craft or extract Navy SEALs from enemy territory, you’ll get your chance September 11-17, at the Utah State Fair, where the U.S. Navy will feature its new high-tech, virtual reality experience showcasing what it feels like to be part of today’s Navy. This immersive, mobile display, is built into a state-of-the art 18-wheel vehicle, named the Nimitz," a statement from the Navy said.

"Nimitz" was designed for anyone interested in learning the opportunities the Navy has to offer .

“I can explain to you what I do and what I have done for thirty years in the Navy but it may be hard for us, you and I, to have a connection,” said 30-year career Navy Rear Admiral, Moises Deltoro. “So now, you go into this virtual reality demonstrator… There are guys who shoot special warfare kind of craft- that kind of stuff if you're interested in that kind of career.”

Deltoro is a graduate from the University of Utah and is proud to be sharing his Navy knowledge with fellow Utahns.

“I commanded the ballistic missile submarines, USS Rhode Island… and after that I went into the acquisition world where I was responsible for procuring the equipment we put on submarines," Deltoro said.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski took a virtual reality ride- and submerged herself in the 4-D experience. She played against some tough competition though: Deltoro himself.

“The reality of the scene they put you in is pretty awesome; and this specific one, they actually put a backpack on you so that you feel the bullets coming out of the guns and the thrust of the shell water combat craft that you’re driving,” described Deltoro. “So it's really an immersive kind of experience.”

The mayor lost the game to Deltoro, but said she had a lot of fun playing against him.

The Navy truck will be available to people to use at the Utah State Fair until Sunday, September 17th.