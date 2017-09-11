× Two suspects charged after power tool robbery in Stockton

STOCKTON, Utah – Two people are facing charges in connection with a burglary in Stockton.

Police say they got a report about power tools and other equipment being stolen from an unlocked truck and garage in the raw hide sub division on Saturday.

Detectives then followed up with pawn shops on Sunday and found the tools and equipment.

Persons of interest were later identified, interviewed and charged.

Police are now working with the pawn stores and victims to get the property returned to the rightful owners.