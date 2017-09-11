Get 10% off admission to Odyssey Dance Theatre’s “Thriller”!

Odyssey Dance Theatre will present its smash Halloween Hit “Thriller” in 6 locations this year, from October 6 – October 30!

This year’s show will have all of the favorite pieces from the past – “Thriller”, “The Curse of the Mummy”, “Dem Bones”, “Frankenstein”, “Jason Jam”, “Salem’s Mass”, “The Lost Boys”, and the “River of Blood Dance” – plus a few new surprises! This show has it all – frights, amazement, scares and lots of laughs!

**(“Thriller” is not for children under 8 or the faint of heart!)**

Come and join this spectacular Halloween tradition and see what everyone is talking about – Odyssey Dance Theatre’s “Thriller”!

Get your tickets early, because most of the performances sold out last year!

Click here for a 10% discount coupon. (.pdf)

(**Coupon good at all 6 performance locations.)