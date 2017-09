Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Community Education Instructor, Ted Condie gives us an overview of the welding courses offered by Salt Lake Community Education Program.

The course teaches welding safety, use of metal shop tools, and basic fundamentals for creating small projects, such as as yard art, tables, fire pits, etc. Several different welding processes are taught. Classes begin the week of September 11.

To register, click here or call 801-481-4891.