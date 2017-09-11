Chance McKinney Free Benefit Concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Country Music Television Award Winner, Chance McKinney talks about his journey leading to his singing career. He will be performing at a free concert at the Sandy Amphitheater on Tuesday, September 12 from 7-9 p.m. The concert will benefit the Wasatch Adaptive Sports scholarship program, in support of disabled children, veterans and first responders. The event is sponsored by Linda Secrist & Associates Real Estate and Erick Fadel from Guaranteed Rate Mortgage.

