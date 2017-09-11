× Box Elder Co. officials looking for hit-and-run driver who struck teen

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Officials with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office hope someone can help them identify the driver who struck a teenage boy, then drove away from the scene in Brigham City on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 100 S and 100 W.

A 15-year-old boy and three other people were crossing the street when a westbound Ford F-150 struck the boy, knocking him to the ground.

“The female driver stopped and asked the victim if he was OK. When he responded that he was she drove away,” the statement said.

The victim got up and continued walking north, but stopped after a couple of blocks and said he didn’t feel well, the statement said.

The boy was then taken to the emergency room at Brigham City Community Hospital for treatment.

Deputies checked with local businesses for any potential surveillance footage of the hit-and-run incident, but nothing showed a clear view of the scene, the statement said.

The suspect was described as a woman in her 30s. Witnesses said she was driving a white Ford F-150 with tan stripe along the bottom.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is urged to contact the Box Elder County Sheriff or Brigham City Police.