Beef Egg Rolls

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 lb. ground beef

3 green onions, diced

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, minced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/2 cup canola or vegetable oil

24 egg roll wrappers

1/3 cup low sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon chile garlic sauce or Sriracha

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Bring a large skillet up to medium-high heat, add sesame oil. Cook ground beef, onions, ginger, garlic, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper until the beef is browned. Drain any grease.

Wash out skillet or in another large skillet, bring canola or vegetable oil up to medium high heat. Working in batches, divide the beef mixture in the egg roll wrappers. Roll wrappers up tightly, sealing the edges with water to close the seam. Cook the eggrolls in the oil on each side until golden brown. Place cooked eggrolls on a paper towel lined plate to soak up excess oil.

In a medium bowl, mix together the soy sauce, sugar, chile garlic or Sriracha. Serve with egg rolls immediately wit soy sauce mixture.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council