Woman killed in crash in South Jordan, witnesses say vehicle ran red light

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A woman was killed in a crash in South Jordan Sunday morning, and police say initial witness reports indicate the crash occurred after a driver ran a red light.

Lt. Matt Pennington of the South Jordan Police Department said the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Sunday near 10400 South and 1300 West.

“Witness accounts are indicating that the vehicle that was going eastbound ran the red light, striking the red truck that was going northbound,” Pennington said.

Both vehicles rolled upon impact, and two vehicles stopped in the Westbound lanes were damaged.

Police say the driver of the eastbound vehicle, a silver SUV, was thrown from the vehicle and suffered significant injuries. Medical responders rendered aid, but she was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 60-year-old woman’s identity has not been released, pending notification to the next of kin.

Pennington said there were 10 other people among the three other vehicles involved, none of whom were injured.

A washer and dryer police believe were being transported in the red pickup truck were thrown from the vehicle during the crash.

The intersection was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene. While initial witness reports indicate the driver of the silver SUV may have run a red light, the crash remains under investigation.