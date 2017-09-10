Uniquely Utah: Green River Melons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Green River, Utah is known for its Green River Melons.

Several roadside stands sell melons in the town each summer, and Green River melons are also shipped from the region to grocery stores around the west.

Many growers in Green River credit sandy soil, hot days, and cool nights for superior melons.

An incredible amount of human labor goes into the melon crops as well, which makes them increasingly more expensive to produce than other crops.

Check out the video to learn more about Green River melons, and, of course, how to pick the perfect one.

The town of Green River will be holding its annual Melon Days celebration this coming Friday and Saturday, September 15th and 16th.

Events include a parade, a Melon Queen pageant, live music and of course, lots of watermelon.

More details can be found online, here.