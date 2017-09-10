Police seek suspect after shooting in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are searching for a suspect after a man suffered a gunshot wound to the torso in West Valley City Saturday night.

Lt. Amy Mauer, West Valley City Police Department, said officers were called to the area outside of a Family Dollar, 4760 West 4715 South, around 8:30 p.m. on a report of a male who had been shot in the torso.

“Our victim was transported to a hospital in poor condition, at this point though we’ve just been given an update that he’s been upgraded to fair condition,” Mauer said Saturday night.

Police searched the area to look for evidence and witnesses, and they eventually located some witnesses who indicated the suspect in the shooting was a heavy-set male who was wearing all white.

Based on evidence and witness interviews, officers believed the suspect went into a nearby apartment, so they set up a containment and tried to make contact. SWAT was eventually dispatched to the area to serve a search warrant and enter the residence.

Mauer said that upon entering the apartment, SWAT found the residence empty. Mauer said they believe the suspect went into that residence after the shooting but slipped out before police arrived in the area to set up containment. Police were at the residence for several hours.

Neither the suspect or the victim have been identified, and at this point it is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.