Man killed in rollover crash in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A man was killed in a rollover crash in Box Elder County Saturday morning.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the fatal crash occurred on State Route 30 near mile post 101 around 7:22 a.m. as a Red Chevy pickup was traveling eastbound.

Police say the vehicle went off the road to the right, and the driver over-corrected to the left, spinning sideways as the truck came back on the road and went across both east and westbound lanes before leaving the road to the left side.

The truck struck a fence and then rolled. The driver and sole occupant, who was not restrained, was ejected during the crash.

The driver, identified as 67-year-old Earl V. Anderson of Fielding, suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

It was not clear what caused the driver to veer off the road initially.