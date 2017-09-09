Community raising funds for school bus driver seriously injured in crash near Levan

LEVAN, Utah — Community members are raising funds for a school bus driver who was injured in a crash near Levan earlier this week.

Steve Peterson was flown to a hospital in serious condition Wednesday after a truck pulling a camp trailer collided with the bus, which was carrying school children.

“Although somehow he managed to keep the bus upright and keep the children safe with only minor injuries, Steve sustained many facial and head injures in the crash,” said Abbie, one of those in Levan assisting with the fundraising effort.

Donations can be made through Utah Community Credit Union via the Brad/Steve Peterson Donation Account.

Rick Robbins, Juab County Superintendent, said Wednesday that six students were injured in the crash, and of those children one was taken to a hospital via ambulance while two were transported via private vehicles. There were no injuries among the occupants of the truck.

Peterson was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and was later flown to Utah Valley Hospital in serious condition with injuries to his head and face.

Utah Highway Patrol said both the bus and the truck were traveling northbound on State Route 28 when the truck and trailer began to sway, pulling the vehicle out of its travel lane. The side of the trailer struck the bus, damaging both vehicles.