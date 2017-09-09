A look at several high-tech concept cars

From a car that drives with one pedal, to a car that comes to pick you up, and one that does 217 mph: there's plenty of tech advancements on the horizon in the automotive industry. This week Fox 13 car-critic Brian Champagne takes a look at several concept cars.
