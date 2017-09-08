Dave and Gretchen had fun hanging out with the cute baby animals and Lumber Jacks at the Utah State Fair! The State Fair runs September 7-17. To get your tickets visit utahstatefair.com.
The Utah State Fair Kicks off with Baby Animals and Lumberjacks.
-
Link: Utah State Fair
-
Woman says animal shelter placed her dog with new owner without her permission
-
Utah State Fair kicks off 2017 season
-
Utah DPS and UDOT safety fair
-
What is the Fair Housing Act?
-
-
Company behind rides at Salt Lake County Fair discusses safety standards in wake of tragedy in Ohio
-
New changes to the Days of ’47 Rodeo
-
Federal judge strikes down Utah’s ‘Ag-Gag’ law
-
Bull moose relocated after visiting Utah State Hospital
-
Days of 47 Rodeo marks opening of new arena at Utah State Fairpark
-
-
State sued, UHP accused of favoring tow truck companies
-
Public health lab warns of rabid bats in Utah
-
Baby tiger smuggled into U.S. from Mexico is ‘doing well,’ zoo officials say