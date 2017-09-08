Take part in Utah’s ‘Eat Local Week’

The following is sponsored by Harmon’s.

Eat Local Week is a statewide program that celebrates the regional harvest season by promotion local agriculture and food artisans, honoring the preservation of Utah’s agricultural heritage, and empowering the community to make conscious food choices. Eat Local Week aims to bring our community together through a series of educational activities and events focused on local food resources, agriculture and food pro9duction, and sustainable food practices.

Our focus is simple: to rally our communities to eat more locally produced food—which in turn supports our local farmers, producers, and economy; and it helps to preserve our agricultural heritage.

The free kick-off event to Eat Local Week 2017 is the Taste of Harmon’s Rooftop Party on September 9th from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Harmons City Creek in downtown Salt Lake City. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with some of Utah’s best local vendors.

Come hungry and enjoy delicious samples including mouthwatering products from Beehive Cheese, a variety of gluten-free delicacies from Grandpa’s Kitchen, or – for the adventurous foodie – Chapul’s high protein cricket flour and protein bars. We’ll also satisfy your sweet tooth with RubySnap Cookies, San Diablo Artisan Churros, and decadent chocolate from the Chocolate Conspiracy. With 21 local vendors showcasing some of the best local products around, we guarantee there’s something to please every palate.

The Taste of Harmon’s Rooftop Party will also feature a beer and wine garden, featuring custom cocktails and beer from Red Rock Brewery, Vida Tequila, and Distillery 36 starting at $5. Harmons will also be catering the event with a chef-prepared barbecue meal for only $10 per plate.

Eat Local Week has a long history in our state. In the last ten years, this event has grown from the grassroots Eat Local Challenge put together by a Salt Lake City couple who wanted to eat as locally as possible, to a statewide program offering educational resources and events in partnership with many local organizations and municipalities.

From Salt Lake City to St. George, and all across the state, we encourage you to find a way to participate in Eat Local Week.

Harmon's is a proud sponsor of Eat Local Week.