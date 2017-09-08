× Suspect in custody, no injuries in ‘active shooter’ situation at Ohio school

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A suspect is in custody after what police call a possible “active shooter” situation at a high school in Columbus, Ohio.

Officers said they were called to the campus of Columbus Scioto Friday morning.

The suspect was arrested less than a half-hour later and is now being questioned.

At this time, it’s unclear if the gunman is a student at the school or if any shots were fired.

No injuries were reported.

School officials said all students and staff at the school are safe.