Suspect arrested for murder after victim in Magna stabbing dies

MAGNA, Utah — A man who was stabbed in Magna Friday has died, and a suspect has been booked into jail and faces a charge of first-degree murder.

According to the Unified Police Department, 29-year-old Eugene Rowland of West Valley City died due to injuries he suffered in a stabbing in Magna Friday.

Police have arrested 44-year-old Jose Hernandez for the murder of Rowland.

The stabbing occurred around noon in the area of 7120 West and 3500 South at a Shell Gas Station.

Witnesses provided police with a description of the suspect and vehicle, and officers arrested Hernandez later Friday at the man’s home in West Valley City. He was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder.

The motive for the murder remains under investigation, and at this point police do not consider the incident gang related.

Officers say the victim and suspect knew each other and have had “various disagreements in the past few weeks” that may have led up to the deadly encounter Friday.