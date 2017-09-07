Police arrest 24 in narcotics raid with ties to the Rio Grande District

SALT LAKE CITY – Authorities have arrested 24 people in a narcotics raid with direct ties to the Rio Grande at a home in Salt Lake City.

Multiple law enforcement agencies went to a home near North Temple and 900 W. at about 6 a.m. to carry out the intelligence-based narcotics operation with direct ties to the Rio Grande District.

As a result, officers arrested 24 people and recovered one stolen handgun.

“Alongside our law enforcement partners, we are addressing drug trafficking in and around the Rio Grande area and across the state,” Utah Dept. of Public Safety Commissioner Keith Squires said. “This is a great example of multiple agencies working together to make a profound impact on the problems faced in the Rio Grande area. There are dangerous criminal elements out there and we are steadily progressing in our efforts to make Salt Lake City and the surrounding areas a safer place.”