SALT LAKE CITY — About two barrels of oil spilled on Main St. in Salt Lake City Thursday morning, forcing officials to close part of the street.

The oil spilled around 11:30 at 500 S Main, and a tweet from the Salt Lake City Fire Department said Main St. is closed between 500 S and 600 S.

There were no evacuations or injuries in the incident, and UTA trains are still passing through the area.