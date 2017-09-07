Caregiver Tips

Charise Jensen with the Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services talks about the different ways caregivers can live a healthy and balanced lives while taking care of their loved ones.

Tips for Caregivers:

 

  • Learn to create a self-care plan to minimize fatigue
  • Set good care boundaries
  • Learn to hold family meetings and avoid drama
  • Discuss Tools and Resources
  • Explore your options

The Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services hold their support group meeting "Lunch Bunch" on the 1st Thursday of every month from 11:30-1 p.m.

To learn more about this group and other classes offer, visit slco.org/caregiver.

 