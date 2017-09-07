Caregiver Tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Charise Jensen with the Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services talks about the different ways caregivers can live a healthy and balanced lives while taking care of their loved ones.

Tips for Caregivers:

Learn to create a self-care plan to minimize fatigue

Set good care boundaries

Learn to hold family meetings and avoid drama

Discuss Tools and Resources

Explore your options

The Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services hold their support group meeting "Lunch Bunch" on the 1st Thursday of every month from 11:30-1 p.m.

To learn more about this group and other classes offer, visit slco.org/caregiver.