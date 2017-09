Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 7th Annual Utah Prepare Conference and Expo is kicking off this weekend to help Utah get ready for emergencies and nature disasters. Wade Mathews with Be Ready Utah gives us a preview of the Expo.

Utah Prepare Conference and Expo

September 8th 2-9 p.m.

September 9th 8 a.m.-5p.m.

South Towne Expo Center

To purchase tickets, visit utahprepare.org. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.