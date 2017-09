WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police in West Valley City are asking the public for help as they search for a missing 80-year-old man.

Police say Carl Park, 80, was last seen August 4 at his home near 4350 South 4800 West.

The missing man stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair and may be traveling on foot.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call police. Dispatch for West Valley City PD can be reached at 801-840-4000.