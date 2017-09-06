Go
Search
Watch Now:
Live at Eleven
Fox 13 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
fox13now.com
Menu
News
On-Air
Good Day Utah
The Place
Sports
Contests
Traffic
Contact
Cars
Events
Weather
82°
82°
Low
69°
High
96°
Thu
70°
93°
Fri
69°
90°
Sat
67°
88°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Make your pro football picks for a chance to win a trip to Hawaii!
Posted 9:59 am, September 6, 2017, by
Fox 13 Contests
,
Updated at 10:01AM, September 6, 2017
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Mobile users, tap here to enter.
Nominate Your Cool School
Big Budah visits a Cool School each week!
Popular
Video: Weber County home goes up in flames in Uintah Fire
Fire at Tooele County egg farm kills 300,000 chickens
Uintah Fire is now 5% contained after burning homes, forcing evacuations
5.3-magnitude earthquake reported east of Soda Springs, Idaho; tremor felt in Utah
Latest News
Hurricane Irma destroys buildings in St. Martin
Make your pro football picks for a chance to win a trip to Hawaii!
Multiple crashes slow I-15 commute from Davis County to Salt Lake County
Hurricane Irma slams Caribbean islands as it heads toward Puerto Rico
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.