Woman critically injured after being struck on State St. in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman in her mid-30s is in extremely critical condition after she was struck while crossing State St. in Salt Lake City Tuesday night.

It happened shortly before 9:30 at 1785 S State St.

“This is a situation where we have a pedestrian crossing in an area that isn’t designated as a crosswalk. But even if you’re crossing in a crosswalk, you need to be aware of traffic. A vehicle is not going to be able to slow down if they can’t see you,” said Det. Greg Wilking, SLCPD.

Officers closed down State St. in the area to investigate the incident.

Police said it doesn’t appear that the driver was impaired or distracted.