Eagle Mountain teen stabbed multiple times; one person detained

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — An 18-year-old Eagle Mountain man suffered multiple stab wounds Tuesday, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken by helicopter to Intermountain Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

A Sheriff’s Office representative said one person has been detained in connection with the stabbing.

18 year old Eagle Mountain man stabbed multiple times. Flown to IMC by LifeFlight. Case is under investigation. One person detained. pic.twitter.com/8c11YL6uSY — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) September 5, 2017