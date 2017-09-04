Police: truck driver intentionally ran over three sleeping homeless people

TULSA, Okla. – A pickup truck driver is accused of intentionally running over three homeless people in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Monday.

KFOR-TV reported the three victims were homeless and sleeping underneath the I-244 bridge near 3:16 Mission.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Stephen Florea told the Tulsa World the act was “absolutely” intentional. “There’s just no way this could have been an accident. He had to deliberately drive up over the curb, maneuver his vehicle between the telephone pole and retaining wall and then accelerate to hit these guys.” – Sgt. Stephen Florea.

“The pickup truck actually circled the block a couple of times before coming back, driving up over the curb and driving down the sidewalk to run over these individuals,” Florea told the Tulsa World.

A 46-year-old man died and a 49-year-old woman was injured, however, her condition was not immediately known, KFOR-TV reported.

Another man was also injured, but police told the Tulsa World the pickup truck “grazed” him and he was not seriously hurt.

“There’s just no way this could have been an accident,” Florea said. “He had to deliberately drive up over the curb, maneuver his vehicle between the telephone pole and retaining wall and then accelerate to hit these guys.”

According to the Tulsa World, the pickup is a small, white mid ’80s to ’90s truck.

Police said the driver who left the scene is a white male in his 40s who was wearing a baseball cap.

Get complete details from KFOR-TV here.