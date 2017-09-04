Moab Police search for suspect in Jeep theft at Canyonlands campground

MOAB, Utah – Recognize this guy? The Moab City Police Dept. are asking for the public’s help identifying him.

Officers said the man is a suspect in a car theft on Aug. 31 at a Canyonlands campground.

Anyone recognize the man in this video? He is a suspect in a vehicle theft that occurred on Aug. 31 at approximately 10:30 PM at Canyonlands Campground. The vehicle involved is a yellow Jeep rock crawler with Georgia license plate DIXIEJP. The suspect is believed to be a white male in his 20’s with long dark hair, thin build and tattoos on his left arm. He was in the company of a black dog, possibly a lab. We apologize for the poor quality of the video but it’s all we’ve got to work with at the moment. Please call the Moab City Police Department at 435-259-8938 with any information on this incident.