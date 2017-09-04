× Man killed in fall while rappelling near Zion National Park

KANE COUNTY, Utah – A man has died after falling 80 feet while hiking in southern Utah.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office said the man, from New Hampshire, was hiking with several other people at Englested Hollow near Zion National Park.

He fell into a rocky canyon while rappelling.

A rescue helicopter lowered a crew to his location but the authorities said the man had died from his injuries.

Officials are investigating how he fell while rappelling.