Video emerges from officer-involved shooting in Salt Lake City

WARNING: While the video below is not necessarily graphic, some may find the footage upsetting. Viewer discretion is advised.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Video has emerged that shows a shooting that occurred in Salt Lake City early Sunday morning and involved a Cottonwood Heights Police officer and a juvenile suspect.

The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. Sunday at 1300 South and the I-15 overpass as police pursued a juvenile suspect who they say fled on foot after crashing a car during a pursuit.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening. The officer involved was not injured. The officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Police say they recovered a gun from the scene. Watch Fox 13 News at Four and Nine Sunday for updates on this developing story.