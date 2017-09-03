Utah State University Police send ‘Code Blue Alert’ to students after alleged rape in campus parking lot

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University Police sent out a “Code Blue Alert” to students Sunday morning after a woman reported she was raped in a campus parking lot.

Tim Vitale, a spokesman for Utah State University, said the alleged incident occurred in a vehicle in a parking lot on the south side of the campus, near the mouth of Logan Canyon.

Vitale said the woman and man had met downtown and then planned to drive up the canyon, but the victim reported the man parked in the lot and raped her. It was not immediately clear if either individual is a student at Utah State.

Vitale said because the suspect remains outstanding, they sent the alert to students in order to be proactive about safety.

Fox 13 News has reached out to school officials and local police for more information, and we’ll update this story as more details emerge.

The alert as it was sent out to students is reproduced below:

“FYI TImely Warning Notice On September 2, 2017, USU Police received a report of an acquantance rape that occurred in a parking lot on the USU Logan Campus. The USU Department of Public Safety is issueing this timely warning notice. Suspect decsription: Hispanic Male between 18 and 25. Safety Tips: Stay in groups as much as possible

Be observant

Stay in touch with friends. Tell roomates where you are going and what time to expect your return

Don’t accept open drinks

Take a self defense class

Report suspicious activity Contact USU Police at 435-797-1939 if you have any questions or information.”