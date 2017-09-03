× Two flown to hospital after ATV crash in American Fork Canyon

UTAH COUNTY — Two people have been flown to a hospital Sunday after an ATV crash in American Fork Canyon.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred above the Silver Lake Flat area in American Fork Canyon.

Authorities first reported the incident around 5:45 p.m.

Police say a man and woman injured in the crash have been flown to Intermountain Medical Center via a pair of LifeFlight helicopters. They state the victims have “Back/head/leg injuries.”

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.