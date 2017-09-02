× One killed, two seriously injured in wrong-way crash on I-215

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed and two people are in serious condition after a wrong-way crash on I-215 Friday night, and police suspect alcohol is a factor.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a trooper doing a slow-down on northbound I-15 near 5300 South around 11 p.m. noticed a Honda Civic had turned around and was driving against the flow of traffic.

Several troopers were dispatched to intercept the vehicle, however within a few minutes a crash was reported involving a wrong-way vehicle on I-215 South westbound at 300 West.

The driver of the Civic took the transition ramp to I-215 South and was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, where it struck a yellow FJ cruiser head on.

The driver of the Honda was killed instantly in the crash.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were taken to hospitals in serious condition.

The parties involved have not yet been identified.

Troopers believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash.