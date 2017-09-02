Ogden Police respond after body found in river

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden Police are responding to the area of 600 West and 20th Street Saturday night after a body was found in a river.

The address provided by police is near the Ogden River, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 7 p.m.

While police confirmed that a body was found in the river, at this time no further details are available regarding the cause and manner of death or who spotted the body.

