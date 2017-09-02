More than 1,000 gather to celebrate life of Coach Cazzie Brown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDVALE, Utah -- Loved ones and members of the community gathered Saturday to celebrate the life of Coach Cazzie Brown, who died last month after contracting bacterial meningitis.

Brown has coached at several area high schools over the years, but most recently he worked at Hillcrest High School, which hosted Saturday's event.

More than 1,000 people gathered to honor Brown's memory.

Family friends tell Fox 13 News Brown contracted bacterial meningitis as a result of complications from his thyroid, and he also tested positive for West Nile Virus, which may have contributed to his death.

Brown leaves behind a wife and three children.