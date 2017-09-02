Crews respond to grass fire in Sandy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- Fire crews are on the scene of a grass fire in the Sandy area near 10000 South and Wasatch Boulevard.

Video and photos from the scene show smoke visible from Wasatch Boulevard and fire crews working to extinguish the blaze.

A viewers who submitted a photo says the fire is in the Granite Park area.

Fox 13 News has reached out to firefighters for more information and has a crew on the way to the scene, and we'll update this story as more details emerge.