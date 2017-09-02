1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash in Ogden Canyon

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A woman was killed and a man was injured Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash in Ogden Canyon.

Sgt. Matt Jansen, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, said the crash was first reported at 1:45 p.m. and occurred in Ogden Canyon.

A 58-year-old man was driving a motorcycle as a 64-year-old woman rode on the back. The driver lost control for an unknown reason, and both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle.

Neither individual was wearing a helmet. The woman suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The male was taken to a local hospital via ground ambulance and is listed as being in stable condition.

Jansen said alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash.

The identities of the parties involved have not been released.